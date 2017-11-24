Neepawa Natives acquire Poiron from Steelers

Details Published on Friday, November 24, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

The Neepawa Natives continue to tweak their roster. The MJHL club’s most recent move has seen them trade 19-year-old defensemen Skyler Thorsteinson, as well as future considerations to the Selkirk Steelers, for 18-year-old goaltender Landon Poiron.

Thorsteinson has not suited up in any games for the Natives this season, though the Winnipeg product did play 45 regular season games last year, registering 12 points (4 goals - 8 assists). He also added seven points (2G - 5A) in six playoff games for Neepawa.

As for Poiron this season, he has a 3-3 record for the Steelers, with a 4.68 goals against average. The youngster from Beausejour, has spent the past two seasons in Selkirk, though he did spend a portion of time in Waywayseecappo, playing for the Wolverines during the 2015-2016 MJHL season.