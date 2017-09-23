Westman FC wins Cambrian Cup

The Westman FC boys U-15 premier two soccer team won the Cambrian Cup Challenge Final in dramatic style over Thunder Bay Chill on Saturday, Sept. 16. The game went to a shootout after ending 2-2 in regulation time, with goals by Josh Cameron and Isaias Pineda and completing two 10 minute additional halves of extra time with no additional goals. In the shootout with penalty kicks, Westman was victorious.

The Westman FC club is made up of 18 youth between the ages of 13-15 years old from across the westman region, including Jordan Hartle of Neepawa. These boys played in the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association League playing all games in Portage or Winnipeg finishing with a 13-0-1 record good enough to win the Winnipeg League title for the second year in a row. Teams from Winnipeg, Pembina Valley, Steinbach and Thunder Bay competed in this league in 2017.

The top six teams in the WYSA league advance to the Cambrian Cup. The boys started this season wanting redemption, fully focused, wanting to get to this point again and win the Cambrian Cup, after such a close loss last year in the final against Winnipeg South End United (3-2).