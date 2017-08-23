Neepawa Natives hold community barbecue

Details Published on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

A recent event that served up hot dogs, drinks and chips also served as the unofficial start to the hockey season for the Neepawa Natives. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League club, along with the Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op, hosted a community barbecue on Friday, Aug. 18. The event was held in the parking lot of Co-op Grocery Store in Neepawa and was a chance for fans of the team to pick up their season ticket passes and seat selection stickers. It was also a meet and greet for the public with coaches, management and a few of the players.

Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart said a fair number of people came out during the mid-day festivities to support the team.

“It’s a good event for the team. We sold a lot of hot dogs and we sold few season ticket packages, so that was a good thing. On top of that, we are a community run team; community owned and operated. So it is very important for us to be out and a part of the community. Get out to local businesses and show support to them, like they do for us. A big thanks to the Neepawa Gladstone Co-op, who have been so supportive of the team. And thanks to everyone who came out, bought season tickets and hotdogs, or even just came out to voice their support for the team,” said Cathcart.

Head coach Dustin Howden was in attendance, talking hockey with many fans, who indicated that they’re very much looking forward to the start of the season. Howden echoed those sentiments.

“It’s been a busy summer, but the excitement level locally is starting to build. We’re getting closer to hitting the ice and everyone seems very anxious, to not only see the renovations to the Yellowhead Arena, but also what this group of young men can do to build off the end of last season,” noted Howden. “The players are looking forward to getting back out [to Neepawa]. They’re just as excited, as everyone else is, to see the improvements to the Yellowhead and to start the season. [The Natives organization] has remained in contact with all players throughout the summer, just to make sure everything is good to go. From the sounds of it, they’ve taken the off-season very seriously, doing the training needed to ensure they come to camp in shape and focused. We’re pretty excited.”

Returning players Josh Blondeau and Bradley Marshall, as well as newcomer Gabe Comeau were in attendance and each took turns working the grill. The players indicated that they’re pleased with how their off-season training has been going, in preparation for the upcoming season. They also also stated that they’re very excited about getting into the Yellowhead Centre for training camp.

Carhcart concluded the festivities by noting there seems to be a lot of positivity surrounding the team going into the 2017-2018 MJHL season.

“A lot of curiosity from everyone about the upcoming season. While there is excitement every year, heading into the season, this year, with the number of returning players that we have, fans are a little more excited. Those who follow the team, know that we have a good returning core. Some top players in the whole entire league, and a good supporting cast. To cap it off, we have the new boards, new glass and the score clock that the Yellowhead has installed. There’s lots of good things going on in Neepawa right now,” he said.