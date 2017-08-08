Natives deal Millan to Blind River

The Neepawa Natives have traded 20-year-old defensemen Matt Millan to the Blind River Beavers of the NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League). Millan played two seasons for the Natives, collecting three goals and 15 assists and 48 penalty minutes in 84 games.

“Matt is a quality young man, it is never easy to trade players especially ones that have such great character,” stated Natives general manager Myles Cathcart, “The league changed the rules for 20-year-olds reducing the number to eight, so difficult decisions had to be made. We wish Matt the best of luck with his new team and thank him for his contribution to the organization.”

“Matt has been ambassador for our hockey program the past two seasons. His play over that time has steadily improved offensively and defensively”, said Natives head coach Dustin Howden, “His on-ice play comes second when you talk about his character. Well-liked by his teammates, coaches and community. We wish Matt the best of luck in the future.”