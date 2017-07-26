SCBL all-stars play in Provincials

Details Published on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

The Neepawa Cubs were well-represented at Senior ‘AA’ All-Star Provincials in Brandon, this past weekend. Five players from the squad were selected to be part of the Santa Clara Baseball League (SCBL) all-star team. Those players were Garrett Rempel, Ian Kerkowich, Kevin Levandosky, Josh Loewen and Jason Vinnell.

Other teams which had players involved in the event including the Portage Padres (four players), Minnedosa Mavericks (three), Carberry Royals (three) and Dauphin Brewers (one).

The annual event draws teams from Manitoba’s four ‘AA’ leagues, as well as the top three teams from Winnipeg and one from Stonewall.

The SCBL all-stars began the weekend against the best of the Border West Baseball League, falling 9-1. In game two of the round robin, Santa Clara defeated Stonewall 4-1. For their final match-up of the event, the SCBL fell to St. James 8-7 and was eliminated from the tournament.

As for the playoff portion of the event, it would be the Border West all-stars who claimed the championship, downing the St. James A’s 8-1 in the final at Andrews Field in Brandon on Sunday afternoon.