1st round upset in Santa Clara playoffs

Details Published on Thursday, July 20, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

The seventh seeded Carberry Royals eliminated the Minnedosa Mavericks from the Santa Clara Baseball League playoffs, on Monday, July 17, with a 7-0 win. Carberry knocked out the second ranked Mavericks with a 2-1 series victory.

The Royals now advance to the semi-finals to face the top ranked Portage Padres, who moved on by beating the Ebb and Flow Lakers 2-0 in their opening round series.

The Neepawa Cubs also advanced by topping the Austin A’s in two straight games, first beating them 8-5 on Wednesday, July 12 in Neepawa. The Cubs followed that up with a 7-5 decision in Austin on Monday, July 17. Cole Krutkewich earned the complete game victory for the third-seeded Cubs in game two, while Garett Rempel collected the win in game one.

In the other series, the Dauphin Brewers finished off the Plumas Pirates with a 20-10 win in the third and deciding game. Dauphin and Neepawa will face one another next for the chance to move on to the Santa Clara League Championship. The start date for the semi-finals has yet to be announced