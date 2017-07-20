Ahead of the pack

Local athletes lead the way for Manitoba at Western Canada Track and Field Challenge. By Eoin Devereux

The very best track and field athletes from across the prairies recently converged on Winnipeg for the Western Canada Track and Field Challenge. Amongst those elite were five members of the Prairie Storm Athletics track club. Their weekend results included:

Lara Denbow: Denbow claimed a gold medal in the midget girls’ high jump, clearing 1.50m. She also competed in the individual 800m and 300m race, placing ninth and 10th respectively. Denbow was also a part of Manitoba’s midget girls medley relay team, which finished second overall in the standings.

Ben Perrett: Perrett finished the weekend with a pair of silver medals. First, he hit a personal best in the 400m, with a time of 50.77 seconds. That was followed up with another second place showing in the 4x400m relay. Perrett also finished fifth in the men’s 200m.

Daxx Turner: Turner participated in the triple jump, high jump and javelin. He placed fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the javelin, while competing in both events at the same time. In the high jump, Turner finished 11th.

Taine Middleton: Middleton anchored in the 4x100m relay, with Team Manitoba finishing second overall. He also raced in the men’s 100m and 200m, picking up 11th and eighth place results.

Zoie Forgue: As part of the women’s 4x100m team relay, Forgue helped the team take second place overall and the silver medal. In the individual 100m, Forgue finished 17th.