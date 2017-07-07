Neepawa Golf and Country Club ready to host 2017 Senior Open

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

Some of Manitoba’s best senior golfers will be in Neepawa on Monday, July 10 for the annual Neepawa Golf and Country Club (NGCC) Senior Open.

As of Tuesday, July 4, NGCC general manager and CPGA golf pro Landon Cameron noted that while there were still a few spaces open for eligible entries, the field already appears to be very stacked with some very talented players.

“We’ll have the defending champion, Jim Franklin of Winnipeg, back again this year. As well, Rod Klassen, who finished second in the championship flight will be back again, looking to make that next step in the Open,” noted Cameron. “Danny Gillis, who consistently challenges in these types of events will also be here, so this year’s Open is really shaping up to be a very competitive field. It should be a great day.”

