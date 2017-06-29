Rivers Comets Corner - June 29, 2017

By Justin Froese

Two games and two wins for Rivers Comets this week, so we clinched a playoff berth and improved our record to 6-6 on the season.

Our first game took place Wednesday, June 21 as Comets travelled to Elkhorn to take on the Expos. Comets rode a stud, complete game pitching performance by Eric Truscott to a 5-3 win. Dustin Asham had a pair of hits to help lead the offence.

Game 2 was after a six-day layoff, but thankfully being put on ice didn't slow the offence down. On Tuesday, June 27 Cody Nolan pitched a complete game, striking out three to lead Comets to a 16-4 win over Reston Rockets. Dana McNish, Eric Truscott and Chris Hillis each had three hits; Justin Froese went 4-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

There’s one calendar week left until our regular season wraps up. Wednesday, June 28 we played our final home game against Elkhorn Expos before hitting the road Friday to take on Deloraine Royals on June 30. Our regular season finale is Monday, July 3 when we hit the road and take on the Red Sox in Hamiota.

