Seven straight wins for Neepawa Cubs

Pitcher Garrett Rempel pitched a complete game for Neepawa on Wednesday, June 21.

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

There was a pitcher’s showcase in Neepawa on Wednesday, June 21, as the Cubs outlasted the Carberry Royals 1-0.

A four hit complete game effort from Neepawa pitcher Garrett Rempel powered the Cubs to the win. Rempel also added eight strikeouts to his impressive game day stat sheet. Carberry pitcher Bret Heselwood had an equally impressive outing on the mound for the Royals, registering seven strikeouts and surrendering just three hits. Heselwood would still be tagged with the loss, however, after Neepawa’s Ian Kerkowich collected the lone run for the game in the bottom of the second inning.

The win improved Neepawa’s regular season record to 6-2-1, while Carberry fell to 4-5-0, in the Santa Clara Baseball League standings. Elsewhere around the league on Wednesday night, the Minnedosa Mavericks topped the Dauphin Brewers 10-8. That win allowed the Mavericks (6-3-0) to keep pace with Neepawa in the standings, trailing the Cubs by just a half game.

Neepawa extended their winning streak to seven games on Friday, June 23, by blanking the Ebb and Flow Lakers 4-0. That game was scheduled to be played in Ste. Rose, but had to be shifted to Neepawa due to an apparent field issue. The victory improved Neepawa record to 7-2-1 on the regular season.

As for the Portage Padres, they played a doubleheader with the Dauphin Brewers on Sunday, June 25, winning both games by identical 5-4 scores. The Padres and Cubs had a game scheduled for Monday, June 26, in Portage la Prairie. That contest has been previously rescheduled on two separate occasions due to rain. The final score was not available until after the Press publication deadline, but will appear in the Friday, June 30 edition of the Neepawa Banner.