Neepawa Natives building for long term success

Details Published on Thursday, June 8, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

While the immediate future of the Neepawa Natives is looking very bright, the MJHL club is not neglecting its long term development. The team selected seven players during the 2017 Manitoba Junior Hockey League bantam draft, which was held in Winnipeg on Sunday, June 4.

Neepawa picked fourth in the first round and took defensemen Brady Whitely of the Winnipeg Hawks. In 33 games last season, Whitely collected 34 points (14 goals - 20 assists) and had a plus/minus ratio of plus 63.

Natives head coach Dustin Howden said that Whitely, who turns 15 on June 19, is a solid puck moving defensemen, who could open up the ice with his passing ability.

“Brady is a real character player, both on and off the ice. We’ve talked with him and are impressed with his maturity already. A year or two more of developing his game and we could really have a top blueliner who can make things happen.”

General manager Myles Cathcart echoed Howden’s remarks, adding that Whitely is quite skilled and a very good skater, which will be a key asset for the future success of the organization.

The second round selection for Neepawa was 15-year-old Stephen Grahn of the Winnipeg Monarchs. The right winger had 30 points (15G - 15A) during the 2016-17 bantam season.

Cathcart said that Grahn is a very skilled player who has a nose for the net. He’s confident that Grahn will continue to develop his skill set and round into a complete player. Howden added that he is impressed with Grahn’s persistent work ethic, which will serve him very well, as he works to step his game up to the next level.

The third pick for Neepawa was defenseman Brandon McCartney of Winnipeg. McCartney, who played for the Winnipeg Hawks in the bantam AAA league, tabulated 31 points in 33 games last season.

In the fourth round, Neepawa selected forward Maddux Mateychuk of the Eastman Selects (25G - 21A), with Zach Veitch, of Rivers, taken in the fifth round. The Yellowhead Chief forward had 31 points last season in 33 games.

In the sixth and final round, the Natives had two picks and picked forward Garrett Hrechka of the Parkland Rangers and defensemen Quinn Hedgecock from the Winnipeg Hawks. In total, Neepawa chose four defensemen and three forwards during the draft.

As part of the MJHL’s auto protect list, the Neepawa Natives acquired the rights to two players, Yellowhead Chiefs goaltender Garret Rainkie and Neepawa Bantam Natives defensemen Tyler Gibson.

After the draft had come to an end, Cathcart noted the organization is pleased with what they were able to assemble.

“We were very happy with our draft selections this year as the scouting staff, lead by Byron Billett, set up the depth chart prior to the weekend. It was their amazing effort throughout the year that ensured we went into draft day ready,” stressed Cathcart. “Each of the players we selected exhibit character, work ethic and have leadership qualities. It is important to continue to bring in players to keep the tradition going. Our current roster players are true professionals that lead by example, so when new players get drafted, it is important to keep filling the depth chart with similar leadership qualities, so that the transition is seamless when the young guys step into the line-up.”

Up next for the Neepawa Natives will be the team’s annual summer prospects camp in Brandon at the Sportsplex. That event is scheduled for July.