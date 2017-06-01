NACI hosts track & field championship
- Published on Thursday, June 1, 2017
Taine Middleton receives the baton from teammate Ben Rainka during the junior varsity boys 4x100 relay. The pair, along with teammates Ben Perrett and Braden Gillies would finish first in the event.
By Eoin Devereux
The Neepawa Banner
Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI) athletes ruled the podium at the Zone Seven Track and Field championship. The event, held in Neepawa on May 24 and 26, featured teams from eight different schools competing.
NACI lead the way with 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze for a combined 46 medals. In second, was MacGregor Collegiate with 15 gold and a combined 29 medals, while Carberry went home with the third best total results, generating 10 gold, but 30 medals in all.
NACI’s 46 top three finishes is an improvement on their 2016 results, as they generated 43 podium placements last year. Notable results included:
Junior Varsity girls 100m: 3rd: Jessie Wither - 13.87 seconds
JV girls 200m: 3rd: Jessie Wither - 31.46 seconds
JV girls 1500m: 3rd: Tess Murray - 6:37.59
JV girls 80m hurdles: 1st: Kara Ellis - 15.96 seconds; 2nd: Tanner Speiss - 16.58 seconds
JV 4x100m relay 1st: NACI - 59.71 seconds Brooklyn Chartrand, Sadie McIntosh, Rylee Gluska, Halyley Lindsay
JV girls distance medley: 2nd: NACI - 5:31.72 Tanner Speiss, Tess Murray, Josie Pedersen, Jessie Withers
Junior Varsity girls high jump: 2nd: Kara Ellis - 1.30 metres
Junior Varsity girls shot put: 1st: Rylee Gluska - 8.87 metres; 2nd: Josie Pederson - 7.54 metres; 3rd: Sadie Mcintosh - 7.33 metres
Junior Varsity girls discus: 3rd: Rylee Gluska - 21.55 metres
Junior Varsity girls javelin: 1st: Rylee Gluska -24.73 metres
Varsity girls 100m: 2nd: Zoie Forgue - 13.27 seconds
Varsity girls 200m: 2nd: Zoie Forgue - 28.04 seconds
Varsity girls distance medley: 1st: NACI - 6:09.47 seconds. Holly Boersma, Sam Kerkowich, Zoie Forgue, Vicky Elgert
Varsity girls long jump: 3rd: Holly Boersma - 4.07 metres
Varsity girls triple jump: 3rd: Vicky Elgert - 9.22 metres
Varsity girls shot put: 1st: Taryn McConechy - 8.53 metres
Varsity girls discus: 3rd: Jodi Anderson - 23.75 metres
Varsity girls javelin: 3rd: Taryn McConechy - 22.90 metres
Junior Varsity boys 100m: 2nd: Taine Middleton - 11.75 seconds
JV boys 200m: 1st: Taine Middleton - 24.27 seconds
JV boys 400m: 1st: Ben Perrett - 53.52 seconds
JV boys 800m: 1st: Ben Perrett - 2:04.62 seconds
JV boys 100m hurdles: 3rd: Kyle Rellamas - 18.52 seconds
JV boys 4x100m relay: 1st: NACI - 48.96 seconds Taine Middleton, Ben Perrett, Ben Rainka, Braden Gillies
JV boys 4x400m relay: 2nd: NACI - 4:18.05 Garret Rainke, Daxx Turner, Riley Neufeld, Rylan Hollier
JV boys long jump: 1st: Braden Gillies - 4.88 metres; 2nd: Kyle Rellamas - 4.84 metres; 3rd - Garret Rainkie - 4.66 metres
JV boys triple jump: 1st: Braden Gillies - 11.42 metres; 2nd: Daxx Turner - 10.98 metres; 3rd: Kyle Rellamas - 10.67 metres
JV boys discus: 2nd: Braden Gillies - 29.76 metres; 3rd: Rylan Hollier - 27.42 metres
Junior Varsity boys javelin: 1st: Daxx Turner - 34.04 metres
Varsity boys 100m hurdle: 1st: Daly Chartrand - 18.68 seconds; 2nd: Ram Ignacio - 22.06 seconds
Varsity boys 4x100m relay: 2nd: NACI - 49.58 seconds Dylan Oshanyk, Daly Chartand, Hammar Jackson, Baren Mitchler
Varsity boys high jump: 1st: Baren Mitchler - 170 metres
Varsity boys shot put: 3rd: Dylan Oshanyk - 10.68 metres
Varsity boys discus throw: 1st: Hammar Jackson - 35.71 metres; 2nd: Dylan Oshanyk - 34.77 metres
Varsity boys javelin throw: 3rd: Dylan Oshanyk - 35.38 metres
Varsity boys pentathlon: 2nd: Hammar Jackson - 2348 accumulated points