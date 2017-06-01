NACI hosts track & field championship

Details Published on Thursday, June 1, 2017

Taine Middleton receives the baton from teammate Ben Rainka during the junior varsity boys 4x100 relay. The pair, along with teammates Ben Perrett and Braden Gillies would finish first in the event.

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI) athletes ruled the podium at the Zone Seven Track and Field championship. The event, held in Neepawa on May 24 and 26, featured teams from eight different schools competing.

NACI lead the way with 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze for a combined 46 medals. In second, was MacGregor Collegiate with 15 gold and a combined 29 medals, while Carberry went home with the third best total results, generating 10 gold, but 30 medals in all.

NACI’s 46 top three finishes is an improvement on their 2016 results, as they generated 43 podium placements last year. Notable results included:

Junior Varsity girls 100m: 3rd: Jessie Wither - 13.87 seconds

JV girls 200m: 3rd: Jessie Wither - 31.46 seconds

JV girls 1500m: 3rd: Tess Murray - 6:37.59

JV girls 80m hurdles: 1st: Kara Ellis - 15.96 seconds; 2nd: Tanner Speiss - 16.58 seconds

JV 4x100m relay 1st: NACI - 59.71 seconds Brooklyn Chartrand, Sadie McIntosh, Rylee Gluska, Halyley Lindsay

JV girls distance medley: 2nd: NACI - 5:31.72 Tanner Speiss, Tess Murray, Josie Pedersen, Jessie Withers

Junior Varsity girls high jump: 2nd: Kara Ellis - 1.30 metres

Junior Varsity girls shot put: 1st: Rylee Gluska - 8.87 metres; 2nd: Josie Pederson - 7.54 metres; 3rd: Sadie Mcintosh - 7.33 metres

Junior Varsity girls discus: 3rd: Rylee Gluska - 21.55 metres

Junior Varsity girls javelin: 1st: Rylee Gluska -24.73 metres

Varsity girls 100m: 2nd: Zoie Forgue - 13.27 seconds

Varsity girls 200m: 2nd: Zoie Forgue - 28.04 seconds

Varsity girls distance medley: 1st: NACI - 6:09.47 seconds. Holly Boersma, Sam Kerkowich, Zoie Forgue, Vicky Elgert

Varsity girls long jump: 3rd: Holly Boersma - 4.07 metres

Varsity girls triple jump: 3rd: Vicky Elgert - 9.22 metres

Varsity girls shot put: 1st: Taryn McConechy - 8.53 metres

Varsity girls discus: 3rd: Jodi Anderson - 23.75 metres

Varsity girls javelin: 3rd: Taryn McConechy - 22.90 metres

Junior Varsity boys 100m: 2nd: Taine Middleton - 11.75 seconds

JV boys 200m: 1st: Taine Middleton - 24.27 seconds

JV boys 400m: 1st: Ben Perrett - 53.52 seconds

JV boys 800m: 1st: Ben Perrett - 2:04.62 seconds

JV boys 100m hurdles: 3rd: Kyle Rellamas - 18.52 seconds

JV boys 4x100m relay: 1st: NACI - 48.96 seconds Taine Middleton, Ben Perrett, Ben Rainka, Braden Gillies

JV boys 4x400m relay: 2nd: NACI - 4:18.05 Garret Rainke, Daxx Turner, Riley Neufeld, Rylan Hollier

JV boys long jump: 1st: Braden Gillies - 4.88 metres; 2nd: Kyle Rellamas - 4.84 metres; 3rd - Garret Rainkie - 4.66 metres

JV boys triple jump: 1st: Braden Gillies - 11.42 metres; 2nd: Daxx Turner - 10.98 metres; 3rd: Kyle Rellamas - 10.67 metres

JV boys discus: 2nd: Braden Gillies - 29.76 metres; 3rd: Rylan Hollier - 27.42 metres

Junior Varsity boys javelin: 1st: Daxx Turner - 34.04 metres

Varsity boys 100m hurdle: 1st: Daly Chartrand - 18.68 seconds; 2nd: Ram Ignacio - 22.06 seconds

Varsity boys 4x100m relay: 2nd: NACI - 49.58 seconds Dylan Oshanyk, Daly Chartand, Hammar Jackson, Baren Mitchler

Varsity boys high jump: 1st: Baren Mitchler - 170 metres

Varsity boys shot put: 3rd: Dylan Oshanyk - 10.68 metres

Varsity boys discus throw: 1st: Hammar Jackson - 35.71 metres; 2nd: Dylan Oshanyk - 34.77 metres

Varsity boys javelin throw: 3rd: Dylan Oshanyk - 35.38 metres

Varsity boys pentathlon: 2nd: Hammar Jackson - 2348 accumulated points





