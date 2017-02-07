Great weekend for Neepawa Figure Skating

Details Published on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Press

Neepawa’s Ice Prec*Ice Synchronized Skating teams had a strong showing in their first competition of the season, in Morden, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Manitoba Synchronized Skating Championships. Cynthia Chartrand, the coach of all four teams, was very happy with the team’s progress.

Mini Ice Prec*Ice, our Beginner One team, performed their “Dance with me tonight” routine and came home with a bronze ribbon. For the majority of this team, it was their very first synchro competition. This team consists of Payten Campbell, Taia Campbell, Jayden Dafoe, Olivia Koscielny, Bailee Podruski, Ally Pollock, Anneke Scheper, Dimitri Smith, Alyssa Thomson and Ava Wahoski.

Lil’ Ice Prec*Ice, our Beginner Two team, skated their “Pretenders” routine and came home with a silver ribbon. This team consists of Ashley Bray, Zyrakate Bulusan, Ivory Gerring, Ashley Laus, Alyssa Nadeau, Ashley Nadeau, Claire Nicholson, Lena Stadnyk, Makenna Sumner and Sarah Thomson.

Our Elementary team showed off their strong skating skills and speed during their performance of “Footloose”. This team consists of Claire Beaumont, Vanessa Falk, Kiana Gunnarson, Kiera Major, Khrystyna Polyniak, Cordelia Smith, Amber Wahoski and Kyla Wahoski. They won the silver medal.

Despite having a last minute injury, the Pre-Novice team showed their determination with their fifth place performance. The team consists of Annika Atkey, Jenna Beaumont, Brooklyn Chartrand, Kara Ellis, Karissa Ellis, Cecilie Holm, Allie Jakubowski, Hayley Lindsay, Simone Levasseur, Caitlin Stevenson and Claire Tomoniko.

Shaw TV filmed this event and it was aired on Shaw TV Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan 28. Coach Cynthia Chartrand was interviewed, as was Lena Stadnyk, Dimitri Smith and manager Kim Smith. In case you missed the broadcast, check it out on Shaw TV Winnipeg’s Facebook page to get the link.