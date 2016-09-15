Pelechaty forced to retire

Details Published on Thursday, September 15, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

The promising on-ice career of Jared Pelechaty has come to an abrupt end. The 17-year-old defencemen, who played 39 game for the Neepawa Natives last season, has announced via Twitter that he must retire from the game.

The reason for the unexpected move has been attributed to an increased likelihood of long-term and severe back issues, if he were to continue pursuing contact sports. He learned of the diagnosis while attending the training camp of the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds, the major junior hockey team he played nine games for in 2015-2016.

In his announcement, Pelechaty conveyed disappointment with having to step away from the game in this capacity, but also expressed gratitude to those who helped him to pursue his dream. “Hockey has been a huge part of my life for a long time. It’s sad that it had to end like this, but there are good things to take from it. Whether it’s the memories I made or the people I met along the way. I’m so grateful for the things hockey has taught me as a person, and I know it will help me in the future. I want to thank my family and friends for always being there to push me when I needed it most,” said Pelechaty. “I also want to thank two class act organizations; the Seattle Thunderbirds and Neepawa Natives for having faith in me as a player. I will never forget my time spent with you guys and the things I’ve learned from you.”

Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart noted that Pelechaty was a great ambassador for the team, both on and off the ice. “[Jared Pelechaty] is a classy young man. He is a very respectful person and talented hockey player. Our organization is thankful he played for us,” noted Cathcart. “He will always be welcomed back to Neepawa as a respected member of our alumni.”

In 39 games with the Neepawa Natives, Pelechaty had seven points (Two goals - five assists) and 135 penalty minutes over the course of the regular season.