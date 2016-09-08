Neepawa rookies blank Waywayseecappo

Details Published on Thursday, September 8, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

If the future of the Neepawa Natives was in fact on display on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Yellowhead Centre, the team should be feeling very optimistic about its long term outlook. A rosters of rookies took to the ice against a group of future prospects from the Waywayseecappo Wolverines, and were able to claim a 3-0 victory.

17-year-old Benoit Mowbray of St. Lazare, scored a pair of goals for the Natives, while Minnedosa’s Ryan Heino and Joey Baker of Morden, each notched a pair of assists apiece. Bradley Marshall, who played for the Parkland Rangers last season, contributed the other goal for Neepawa. Miles Minor of the Winnipeg Monarchs and Reese Jones of the Yellowhead Chiefs, split the goaltending duties and earned the shutout.

Neepawa Natives head coach Dustin Howden said he was very pleased with the effort put forward by the young prospects. He added that seeing the players improve as the game progressed, in regard to puck possession and limiting of their opponents scoring opportunities, was encouraging.

As for the next game for the Natives, the majority of the returning players will be in the lineup for their matchup in Winkler on Friday, Sept. 9. Howden said the coaching staff have been working very hard with the team in practice to and expects good showing from the roster versus the Flyers. The next exhibition home game for Neepawa will be on the following night, Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Natives host Winkler. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 pm.