Evenson claims Rosebowl title

Details Published on Thursday, September 8, 2016

Photo by Eoin Devereux. Mike Evenson (left) receives the Rosebowl trophy from Neepawa Golf and Country Club general manager and CPGA pro Landon Cameron (right).

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Mike Evenson has claimed top spot in the 2016 edition of the Neepawa Golf and Country Club’s Rosebowl tournament. Evenson, who plays out of the McCreary Golf and Country Club, was able to hold off the strong challenge of Kris Jacobsen, to claim the championship flight of the matchplay event on Monday, Sept 5.

After the event, Evenson said that while he did struggle a bit on the course in the early portion of the final day, he was able to refocus as the round progressed.

“I didn’t start off the day the way that I’d hoped. I struggled a little bit during the round, but I was able to battle through it. Anything can happen when it comes to matchplay, so it was important just to remain focused on my own game,” noted Evenson. “Neepawa is a tough course, but also a fair one and that’s exactly what you want, because it challenges you as a player. Overall, I was pleased with how things progressed and being able to come away with the win.”

Kris Jacobsen finished second in the championship flight, with Grant Jacobsen ending the day as the consolation winner and two time defending champion Mark Kerkowich earning the consolation runner up prize.

This year was the 54th edition of the Rosebowl Tournament. This prestigious competition has been an important part of western Manitoba’s golf calendar for over five decades and consistently attracts between 100 and 120 of the province’s premier players every year. A complete listing of the flight results can be found with this story at www.mywestman.ca