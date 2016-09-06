Neepawa recruit signs with BU

Details Published on Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Photo courtesy of BU athletics department. Neepawa’s Chelsea Plett is looking forward to a successful first season with the Brandon University Bobcats ladies soccer team.

Submitted article

BU Athletics

Although the Brandon University Bobcats soccer program is still in its infancy, the impact it has had on the local soccer scene is already being felt.

The women’s soccer team is pleased to announce the addition of Neepawa’s Chelsea Plett – a highly sought-after defender who had been in contact with multiple college programs before deciding to commit to Brandon University.

The Bobcats women’s soccer team has had many rural Manitoba players on its roster in its first two seasons of competition in the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference (MCAC), but this is the first time the team has recruited and successfully signed a player with multiple offers, including from CIS schools.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of this team. The girls are very welcoming and they’re just great to be around. I picked BU because it’s close to home and getting to know the team made my decision easier as well,” said Plett.

Plett is a recent graduate of Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI), where she was a stand-out in more than just soccer. Competing in swimming, track and field and basketball, she was also a high-level hockey player, as she suited up for the AAA Bantam Yellowhead Chiefs. Soccer was always her number one sport though, so making the jump to the next level was never in doubt for her.

“Chelsea is a player we’re excited to have recruited. She’s been coming to our training weekends for two summers now and we have a good sense of her as a player and a person,” said BU Bobcats coach Rainer Schira. “Chelsea is at a great place for a freshman because she has good foot skills as well as a physical presence on the pitch. We can’t wait to see what a season of playing in the MCAC conference does for her abilities and tactical awareness.”

Plett and the Bobcats will play their first conference game on Saturday, Sept. 17 against last year’s league champions, the Red River College Rebels, at 1:00 pm at the Healthy Living Centre Field in Brandon.