Thumbs up, thumbs down - December 1, 2017

Details Published on Friday, December 1, 2017

Would you like to send a thumbs up or thumbs down to an individual or group in the community? Please send it our way. Submissions must include a name and must be under 100 words. We want to hear from you! In person: 243 Hamilton St. Neepawa By fax: 204-476-5073 By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thumbs up to dietary staff at the hospital for being so pleasant and helpful to people who deliver Meals on Wheels.

Jane McLaren

Neepawa, MB

Thumbs up to the volunteer staff who helped myself and Norma Reed at the Christmas Wish Sale helping to load and unload.

Mae Green

Neepawa, MB

Thumbs up to Sam and Morgan. Not only do they deliver the groceries, but they put them away for me as well. I suffer from COPD and I have trouble getting around.

Norbert Kasprick

Neepawa, MB