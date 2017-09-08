Out of Helen’s kitchen-Social Change

Details Published on Friday, September 8, 2017

Helen Drysdale

The Neepawa Banner

1964 and the social insurance number was instituted to help administer the Canada Pension Plan, and the various employment plans in Canada.

Now used widely as a national identification card, requested by banks, employers, and other institutions in Canada. During the 1960s, the baby boomers saw technology developed and lifestyles changed, and so did the attitudes and behaviours. They saw the space race, the arms race, the invention of the transistor and television sets were rapidly becoming a common piece of household furniture. Like all teenagers, they wanted to be different. As they grew older, there was a growing sense of disillusionment. They began to fight for social, economic and political equality and justice for many disadvantaged groups: young people, women, gays and lesbians, for example. Student activists took over college campuses, organized massive demonstrations idealistically looking for social change. The baby boomers had a big voice because of their numbers, and wanted to be heard. Other baby boomers “dropped out” of political life altogether. These “hippies” grew their hair long, experimented with drugs, practiced “free love” and had a preference for rock and roll music. They grew up to change and forever influence the world. So chill out and create these outta sight recipes from the 60’s for your main squeeze and ankle biters.

Chilled cheese soup

1 pkg. (4 oz.) cream cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 cups milk

1 can tomato soup

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Combine cream cheese, salt, Worcestershire sauce and milk. Cook, stirring constantly until cheese is melted. Heat soup and stir into hot milk mixture. Stir until well blended. Chill. Just before serving stir in lemon juice.

Choclate pepermint icecream loaf

6 cups chocolate ice-cream

1/2 tsp. peppermint ice-cream

1 cup mini marshmallows

Chocolate wafers

1/2 cup whipping cream

3 Tbsp. icing sugar

Shaved chocolate

Turn ice-cream into a large bowl and beat to soften. Add peppermint extract. Fold in marshmallows. Line bottom and sides of a 9x5 loaf pan with chocolate wafers. Carefully spoon ice-cream mixture over wafers. Freeze until firm. Whip cream until softly stiff. Beat in sugar. Unmould loaf on a serving plate. Garnish with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.