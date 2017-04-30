Observation: April 28, 2017

Details Published on Sunday, April 30, 2017

By Addy Oberlin

The Banner

My son-in-law races sprint cars. They are rather small cars with a slanted roof and a high powered motor.. My daughter always goes along and is at times part of the pit crew.. They had not been able to go for a few weeks, because he could not leave his business. When I asked my daughter if they were able to go this weekend she replied that they were going because her husband had a need for speed. It made me laugh out loud when she told me that. I was home alone and the dog ran to the back door to find out who I was laughing with. Laugh is good for a person. I spent many hours in the care home and when I hear someone laugh it is uplifting. It is wonderful to hear a laugh or a giggle.

Psalm 126 tells us that “then our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing.” We know that it mentions in Ecclesiastes 3 that there is a time to laugh ……

When it is time to laugh, let us all laugh heartily.