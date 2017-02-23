2017 Toyota Tacoma - Tacoma sunrise

Details Published on Thursday, February 23, 2017

By Ben Castle

The Neepawa Banner

If Toyota did cocktail bars, their best-selling cocktail may well be called the “Tacoma Sunrise”…And you could have any beer as long as it’s a Corolla! Tacoma pick-up truck has been around since 1995 and the previous generation, launched for the 2005 model year, has consistently been the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in Canada. This is thanks to a reputation for toughness, reliability and extremely low depreciation. It’s impressive that in its 11th model year (2015), the previous generation Tacoma was still a best-seller, even outselling its larger and more modern big brother, the Tundra. However, the mid-size truck market has seen a bit of a revival in the last couple of years, with the introduction of the popular, all-new Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon and rumours of new contenders from Ford and Nissan.

To meet this challenge, Toyota brought out a heavily revised third generation Tacoma for the 2016 model year, with chunkier styling, a new interior, a new V6 engine and more features. So, does “new” Tacoma still offer enough to keep the competition at bay?

The tester supplied by Precision Toyota in Brandon was the V6 SR5 Double Cab 4WD, with the optional TRD Sport Upgrade Package ($3,455), which adds features such as 17 inch aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, dual-zone climate control, pushbutton start and smart key, power moonroof, wireless phone charging, blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert, to the already generous SR5 spec.

Aggressive styling

The unapologetically chunky styling has as much presence as a full-size truck, with the added aggression of a hood scoop on this spec. With a class-leading ground clearance of 9.4 inches, Tacoma appears to sit tall and has the swagger to convince you that it will tackle any terrain with disdain.

The 4 cylinder engine available on Access Cab models is carried over from the previous generation, but the addition of a new six-speed automatic transmission promises to offer better fuel economy. The new 3.5 V6 engine offers 18 per cent more power than the old 4 litre V6 motor and combined with a new six-speed automatic transmission should be around 11 per cent more fuel efficient too. Despite having a 30 horsepower deficit to the V6 Colorado/Canyon, it actually felt a bit livelier, thanks to a more responsive and very smooth-shifting transmission and maximum power being delivered lower down the rev range. I was able to use the manual override to shift gears on the stick and provide more engine braking in slippery conditions, but under hard acceleration, it had a tendency to change up earlier than I would have liked.

4WD Tacomas have three modes: 2WD, 4-Hi and 4-Lo and what really impressed me was the traction in 2WD. I was a little cautious about driving an essentially a fairly powerful rear-wheel drive vehicle, with a very light rear end, in rather treacherous conditions, but it was immensely sure footed. Even under deliberate provocation at full throttle, there was just a small squirm and then the stability control cut in very unobtrusively to keep things moving in the right direction. Handling was very truck-like and not quite as nimble feeling as the GMC Canyon, yet nevertheless, it inspired confidence. The brakes were strong and the turning circle for an almost 19 foot long vehicle was highly impressive. The ride was a little choppy on bumpy minor roads, but impressively smooth and quiet on the highway.

Big improvements inside

The interior is a massive improvement in terms of style on the previous-gen Tacoma. Materials are hard, rather than soft-touch, but of high quality and feel sufficiently hard-wearing to go the distance. The ergonomics are excellent, with the only personal annoyance being Toyota’s fiddly stalk-mounted cruise control. The amount of glovebox and centre console storage were also a little disappointing in a vehicle of this size. Like the previous Tacoma, there is no height adjustment on the front seats and combined with the relatively high floor and low roof, means that you appear to be sitting low and don’t have the commanding driving position that you might expect in a truck. The chunky hood, especially with the optional hood scoop, also hampers forward visibility, but you soon get used to it. Rearward visibility is excellent though, thanks to a standard backup camera. Kudos to Toyota for fitting this important safety feature as standard.

Rear passengers do not get any air vents, and legroom and headroom is a little down on Colorado/Canyon but, thanks to the widest body in its class, shoulder room is generous for three rear passengers. The rear seat base does flip up to store luggage, but it flips forward rather than up as in most full-sized trucks, which means if you’re not careful, you can lose the seatbelt buckles down the back of the seat cushion.

All Tacomas have a 6 foot 1 inch box at the back (apart from TRD Sport/Off-Road Double Cab, which have a shorter 5 foot box). All Tacomas are unique in having a composite bed that is dent and corrosion-resistant, has a greater impact strength than steel and negates the need to purchase a box liner at extra cost. The tailgate is both lockable and of the easy lift variety.

Although there is a central step integrated into the rear bumper, there are no corner steps, making it quite a challenge to haul oneself up into the relatively high box.

Trim levels for every need

Base SR+ spec is only available with the smaller Access cab and the 4 cylinder motor, but comes very generously equipped with 16 inch aluminum wheels, air conditioning, cruise, power locks, windows and heated mirrors, locking easy lift tailgate, backup camera, tilt/telescope steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth, sliding rear window, a 6.1 inch touchscreen and full-size spare. 4WD is an extra $3,265 and comes with a manual transmission only.

Pay $2,685 more to step up to SR5 spec, which gets standard 4WD, XM radio, heated seats, fog lamps and towing hitch, 120V cargo bed AC power outlet and trailer sway control (V6 only). Add $1,655 to upgrade to the V6 and an additional $1,240 for the Double Cab.

TRD Off-Road is available in both Access (6 speed manual) and Double Cab (6 speed automatic). In both cases, you’ll pay around $2,000 more over an SR5 and gain 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, dual-zone climate control, sports seats, LED daytime running lights, fuel tank and transfer case protection, active traction control, Bilstein shock absorbers, all-terrain tires and four wheel crawl control. Double Cab models also get proximity entry and pushbutton start and a power sliding rear window. TRD Sport (Double Cab) is a little cheaper and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and the 5 foot box and although you lose the specialist off-road features, you do gain wireless phone charging, power moonroof, 17 inch aluminum wheels, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Finally, for a fairly hefty $6,345 premium, top-spec Limited trim (Double Cab only) gets back the longer box and also adds leather seating, rear parking sonar and a 7-speaker JBL audio system and subwoofer.

Most of the features standard on TRD Sport/TRD Off-Road can be optioned on SR5 in the form of various reasonably priced packages. There is also a TRD Pro Package, available on TRD Sport/Off-Road Double Cab models, including a 2 inch lift to make your Tacoma even more off-road capable but the cost of this package is rather high in my opinion.

Base SR+ comes very well-equipped, but unfortunately is not available with the V6 engine. Considering the massive step up in power and capability for very little penalty in terms of fuel consumption, you’ll want the V6. If an Access Cab is adequate, the TRD Off-Road would be a fun and very capable little truck, if you can live with the manual transmission. Otherwise, you can’t really go wrong with an SR5 V6.

For the small increase in price though, most will go for the Double Cab. Again, you can’t go wrong with the SR5, you get the V6, the 4WD, the long box and can add some of the features from the higher spec TRD models through very reasonably priced packages. As tested, with the TRD Sport Upgrade Package, you get pretty much all the features that you could reasonably want.

At this point, you may note that you can get a more capable, V8 full-size truck for similar money and to some extent, that is true. However, it will likely be more sparsely equipped, heavier on gas, more difficult to park and manoeuvre and depreciate more heavily. If you just want the utility and style of a truck, then a mid-size truck makes a lot of sense, unless you regularly need to tow over 7,000 pounds. So, is Tacoma still the mid-size benchmark?

On the face of it, it may trail Colorado/Canyon in terms of power, fuel economy, payload/towing capacity and rear cabin space, but in practice the power deficit doesn’t really exist and if you really want to haul some serious load, then you’ll need a full-size truck anyway. Trim level to trim level, Tacoma also appears to be more expensive. However, when you factor in the higher level of standard features, self-assured good looks and killer residual values, that apparent advantage appears to ebb away. This means that if you’re after a dependable workhorse that you can run into the ground or just want to try a truck but are unsure as to whether it is the right type of vehicle for you, then a Tacoma is a very safe bet, as in neither scenario will you lose and thanks to the strong residuals, leasing a new Tacoma can be relatively cost-effective too. Other trucks may be along shortly to challenge Toyota’s crown but for now, with its massive enhancements in styling, interior, powertrain and features, if you want a gasoline-powered mid-size truck, then Tacoma remains the top dog.