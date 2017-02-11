Homebodies - The me you seldom see…

By Rita Friesen

What to have for supper? I gave the topic deep and earnest consideration. Nutritional food in the freezer and in the pantry, but after due deliberation, I made a chocolate cake, from scratch, and as soon as it was cool enough, proceeded to eat half of it. No icing, no ice cream. Just deep chocolate cake. It tasted good to the very last bite. To be fair, it was only an eight by eight pan. Wasn’t a touch hungry at bed time. “Let them eat cake,” attributed to Marie Antoinette. Words of ancient history.

I used to think that things like manicures, pedicures, facials and such were a tad self indulgent. Now I see these treatments not as a luxury but as self care. One theory is that with so many people living alone, or lonely, we are willing to pay to have someone touch us. To touch us with care and consideration and with our approval. That may be. For me I now see that when I look my best, it is easier to feel my best. Truthfully, I usually give myself my own pedicure, and forfeit manicures. My finger nails crack and split and look ragged most of the time. I don’t chew my nails, stopped that on a bet in Grade 12, but I can’t see them looking good very long, even if I had work done on them. I am so hands-on and impulsive to work well with gloves, not for washing dishes or digging in the garden. I am hankering for eyelashes, but I will give it some thought. Like some colour in my hair these days as well. Pink, blue, purple, just a spot of brightness. I do it because I can. “This above all, to thine own self be true,” William Shakespeare. Words of an ancient playwright.

My home is designed with a cubicle of closets in the center. This allows for running in circles. The dogs and I have great games of hide and seek, tag and chase the toy. We play until we are tired and thirsty. I laugh aloud at their antics. I read books that I have read countless times because they make me laugh. Watch clips of Tim Conway and Carol Burnet and laugh till my side aches. Favourite shows are comedy – not so much the stand up type, I don’t always find them truly funny – but a program that causes me to smile, if not laugh. Anyone who lives alone knows the silence of the home, misses retelling the day’s adventures, sharing tears and laughter. Well, tears come easy but laughter can be elusive. Good thing I have always been able to laugh at myself! Stop and think what it is I am searching for – this time. Catch myself talking to the dogs and waiting for an answer! Yep, I can laugh at myself, frequently. “A merry heart is like a medicine,” The Bible. Words of ancient scripture.