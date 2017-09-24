Faithfully Yours - As we think, so we become

When he first conceived the idea that ultimately became Facebook, not even Mark Zuckerberg could have possibly imagined what it would become in so short a time.

Facebook is, by far, the most widely used means by which people keep in touch with family and friends. It has also become an excellent means of communicating important news and events in local areas. Want to know what’s happening in your community? Log on to Facebook. Someone will have posted something that will tell you what you want to know.

But there is a dark side to Facebook and other forms of social media (Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and that is the increasing amount of material that I, personally, find highly offensive. I have no personal argument with those who post this material. They are as entitled to use social media to advance their views as I am to share my thoughts in this column.

Nor do I have any problem with people using social media to criticize the actions of people in political leadership. Criticizing someone’s actions is always appropriate; as is questioning the accuracy of the public statements they make. But anything we say must be said in a way that respects the individual because of the office he or she holds in society. And that, sadly, is where many of the social media posts that show up on my computer screen fail miserably.

When I see people posting comments that question a leader’s sanity or evaluate his intelligence (as people seem eager to do with both President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau), I get a sick feeling in my stomach and take immediate action to block the sites that originate such material.

If you think I’m being a little extreme, you’re right. I freely admit that. But I have some good reasons for doing this—and I offer them for your consideration.

First, I refuse to take a position on any issue until I have heard all sides of the story. I’ve jumped on my share of band wagons in my lifetime and it’s never been a positive experience. Often, I have been the loser—losing credibility and influence thanks to taking a stand on an issue before I had all the facts. There are always three sides to every story—yours, mine and then the truth.

Second, even though I may not agree with the policies of a President, Premier or Prime Minister, I still honor and respect them because of the position of authority they hold. And even though I may not agree with someone’s political beliefs, religious convictions or social practices, I still choose to view them as people created in the image of God and worthy of dignity and respect.

Third, negative (evil) thoughts, if allowed to remain in one’s mind, will produce hurtful words and wicked deeds. In other words, what we think is ultimately what we will become.

That is why, in the closing words of his letter to the Philippians, St. Paul wrote: “Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)

Paul’s advice is to look for the positive things in life and for the people who are making a positive contribution to their world. Think about and thank God for all the good that is happening around you. Your attitude will change remarkably and your life will never be the same.