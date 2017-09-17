Observation - September 15, 2017

Addy Oberlin

Have you ever tried to kill a grasshopper? This week, I tried to step on one who was resting on my pathway to the house. Each time I tried to end its life the thing jumped just far enough away that I had to take another step to try it again.

It made me smile to think that this grasshopper was pretty smart. It makes me smile when I see the happiness my little dog expresses when I come in the house and even more so when I grab the lease and we go for our daily walk.

A smile can brighten our day. Just think when baby gave you the first smile. So very precious. I think of Grandpa’s smile when told that his granddaughter was combining. It was unique. People in care facilities smile when they hear the familiar hymn played and sung that they learned so many years ago in Sunday school.

Smiles are uplifting, giving us joy inside our being, even for a moment.

Let us catch these moments and feel the pleasure and delight that a smile can bring to our hearts.