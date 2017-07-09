Observation - July 7, 2017

Details Published on Sunday, July 9, 2017

Addy Oberlin

The Neepawa Banner

Acertain amount of little piles of papers are covering my table. They are all very important. Some are bills that need to be paid, others are birthday cards that need to be sent and then a box with buttons I plan to make for the special reunion we have in August. I had it all planned until suddenly there was a big change in my plans. It is difficult to grasp that I have to hurry up and work ahead of my schedule because something is cutting into my time and I do not know how long it will take before I can return to my planned schedule. I am very much aware that sometimes our plans do not coincide with God’s plans and He is ultimately in control of what happens in our life. I have seen sadness, disappointments , but also happy occasions and I know that “My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways, saith the Lord, My ways are higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8,9).

The Lord will give us all the comfort we need.