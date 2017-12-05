Multiple shootings in Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a pair of separate shootings. In the first incident, Police were alerted on Saturday, Dec. 2, at approximately 5:00 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Royal Road North. Three people were injured during the incident and have been hospitalized, one was listed in critical condition.

Later in the day, Portage RCMP released a second update to the public, indicating that charges had been laid in the shooting. Police also asked for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects now wanted in connection with the incident.

18-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor, also known as Gary Roulette, from Brandon, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mateo Roulette, from Portage la Prairie, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects are asked to not approach them but to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Second separate shooting

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:40 am, Portage la Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a report of a male who was shot outside a residence at Poplar Bay in Portage’s north end. When officers arrived on scene, the injured 26-year-old male from Portage had been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.

The RCMP Police Dog Services and the Major Crime Unit were assisting Portage RCMP with the ongoing investigation. There is no public safety issue in relation to this incident.