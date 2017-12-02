Rural council clips - Dec. 2, 2017

Details Published on Saturday, December 2, 2017

Submitted

Rivers Banner

Council clips RM of Oakview, Nov. 20: A request for a load or two of rocks in Ward 3 was brought to the attention of Council. The Rapid City truck needed a new ignition module; work required on the gravel truck was discussed.

Councillor Ken Hyndman reported on LUD of Rapid City meeting he attended; signage on Hwy. 10 was discussed. Conceptual drawings of Cardale Lakes were reviewed; questions regarding the project were discussed. Soil testing for Rapid City lagoon was done Nov. 14; it will take approximately three weeks to get results back.

Funding available through Manitoba Water Services Board was discussed; further information will be obtained regarding approved Rapid City utility projects. Council agreed to purchase a pipe shut-off. A letter from Tanner’s Crossing Planning District declined any payment from the district due to Rapid City being forced to join Midwest Planning District.

A ratepayer has requested to purchase a portion of Lot 2 Plan 53542, Rapid City for possible future development; this land is not considered surplus land at this time and is not for sale. Land rental agreements in Ward 1 were renewed for three-year terms with no increase in rental amounts. Irwin Lennox was authorized to remove scrub off 22-15-22W (88N) to help keep the road clear of snow. Vickery Construction was authorized to remove scrub off Road 123W between 9- and 10-14-21 to help keep the road clear of snow.

Council accepted LUD of Rapid City recommendations to increase daily, weekly and monthly rates at Rapid City Campground. Grant Lawford would like to be replaced as council’s representative on Little Saskatchewan River Conservation District; another representative is to be sought. Minnedosa & District Services to Seniors’ request for a grant was tabled until 2018. David Ford has completed a survey of known burial sites in Oakview; a request was received for support for remediation and/or relocation of headstones; more information is to be obtained. Accounts of $113,833.25 and unpaid invoices of $52,001.16 were passed for payment. Celtic Power & Machining was paid $782.20 for work done at Rapid City water treatment plant and to repair the backhoe. Gill Farms Ltd was paid $21,758.63 for road repairs, culvert replacement and gravelling roads. The next meeting is Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.