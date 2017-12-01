Neepawa branch of Victoria Quilts recognized

Details Published on Friday, December 1, 2017

Submitted Photo

Pictured above and present for the Private Members Statement were: Marg VanBuskirk, Dianne Nordstrom and Carole Walker with Agassiz MLA Eileen Clarke.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner & Press

The Honourable Eileen Clarke, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Agassiz, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations, delivered a Private Members Statement at the Manitoba Legislature on Nov. 23, in recognition of the volunteer work by Victoria’s Quilts – Neepawa Branch.

Victoria’s Quilts Canada is a national non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to provide handmade quilts to people with cancer. The quilts are a gift. No cost is passed on to the recipient or to the person who requests the quilt. Neepawa hosts the only branch of Victoria’s Quilts in the province and provides quilts to all rural Manitoba.

The Neepawa branch was formed in 2013 and today the organization consists of a five person executive: Marg VanBuskirk, Dianne Nordstrom, Carole Walker, Audrey Heffel, Susan Phillips and many volunteers through out the province. In the beginning, the organization received 14 quilts from another branch and since then the volunteers have built up the inventory to 150 quilts, all at various stages of development. There are a dedicated group of local volunteer women who cut and sew as well as many friends in other communities who contribute and sew the quilt tops. Country Lane Quilters in Ste. Rose does the long arm sewing of the quilts. Many quilt guilds in Manitoba will designate certain days to work on Victoria’s projects as well.

Since its beginning, the Neepawa branch has fulfilled a total of 374 quilt requests and delivered to 92 communities across Manitoba. The organization’s annual costs for making the quilts are about $15,000. Neepawa has been fortunate to receive support, services, and donations from all over the province. The local branch hosts an annual Irish Stew Fundraiser event and has received grants from local service groups and foundations, as well as Manitoba Community Services Council. If you wish to donate, volunteer or perhaps request a quilt for someone battling the disease, for further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Victoria’s Quilts Canada: http://www.victoriasquiltscanada.com/