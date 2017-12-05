JMB Fisher, son of What-A-Boy!

Details Published on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Photo by Micah Waddell

JMB Fisher son of What-A-Boy, the award winning bull from Manitoba holding this years title for National Grand Champion bull as well as Western Agribition Champion bull honours.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner & Press

JMB Fisher 604D, a two-year old son of KRF What-A-Boy 104Y, owned and exhibted by JMB Charolais (Judy Hart & Bert McDonald) of Brookdale, MB and co-owned with C2 Charolais (Jeff & Jackie Cavers) of La Riviere, MB, was deemed the National Grand Champion Charolais Bull at the Ag-Ex Show held October 27 in Brandon, MB.

JMB Fisher 604D was recently awarded Grand Champion Bull honours at the Canadian Western Agribition Show in Regina, on November 24, 2017. The Agribition win is the 2nd for JMB Charolais, who have been exhibiting at this premier show for over 27 years and the first win for C2 Charolais. The Agribition win is a coveted honour, whereby Champions receive a white jacket and is much sought after by all breeders.

Fisher was also a participant in the RBC Beef Supreme Challenge Show at the conclusion of Agribition. These two Championships will award JMB Fisher the 2017 Charolais Banner BOSS Show Bull of the Year Award, an award issued to the bull receiving the most show points out of all Charolais bulls exhibited in Canada for the year.

Fishers past successes include Grand Champion Charolais Bull at Manitoba Ag-Ex in 2016, 2016 Agribition Presidents Cup Jackpot Bull Show Charolais Champion and tied for Reserve Champion Over All Breeds.