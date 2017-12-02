Harvest Hoedown

Photos by Micah Waddell

Sellers came from all over in Manitoba for the annual Harvest Hoedown Simmental sale in Neepawa.

Micah Waddell

Neepawa Banner & Press

The Harvest Hoedown Simmental sale at the Beautiful Plains Agricultural Centre received a good turnout from the cattle community on Nov. 27. It was the 23rd of its kind bringing people from as far as Alberta to see what Manitoba has to offer, it really was a great event.

The sale, hosted by Transcon, offered a total of 54 head of cattle, 13 Fullblood bred, 22 Red bred, 9 Black bred, 4 Fullblood open, 1 Red open and 5 Black open heifers. The livestock for the event came from Schweitzer Simmentals, Decker, MB, Northern Lights Simmentals, Rossburn, MB, Mountain Boyz Simmentals, Neepawa, MB McManus Simmentals, Minnedosa, MB, Blair Workman & Sons Simmentals, Solsgirth, MB, Dana & Megan Johns, Kenton, MB, Triple T Diamond Simmentals, Lundar, MB, Creaks Side Cattle Co., Eden, MB, and Antrim Simmentals, Clanwilliam, MB. The sale ended with a over all sale average of $3,866.00 for 53 head. Lot #4 from Northern Lights Simmentals sold for $6,400 as the high seller for the day, this black polled purebred female named Missy went to KSL Simmentals in Beaverlodge, AB. Lot #20 was the second highest seller for the day at $6,000 the polled purebred named Cinderella was sold by Schweitzer Simmentals and sold to Mr. Bergen from Winnipegosis, MB. The third, fourth and fifth highest sales were lot #30 sold to Creekside Cattle Co. in Eden, MB, lot #3 going to X-T Simmentals in Eastend, SK for $5,600 and lot #10 sold to 62898 Manitoba Ltd. in Shoal Lake, MB at $5,500.

Lots #25 and #26 previously owned by Schweitzer Simmentals were the first two in the ring on Nov. 27, selling for $5,100 and $4,100 respectively.