Out of Helen's kitchen - Phillipines

Published on Saturday, December 2, 2017

This is the 2014 New Years Baby, Gabriel Caleb David. He was born on Wednesday, January 3 at 11:40 p.m. Proud parents are Michael and Teresita David with big brother Gian Luis standing to the left. The baby was this families first Canadian born child and he was 52 centimeters, weighing 8 pounds.

August 22, 2011, Jack Layton, Leader of the NDP passes away of cancer and is given a state funeral.

In 2012 alone, over 32,000 new Canadian Permanent Residents came to Canada from the Philippines, working hard to bring their hopes and dreams to realization. Immigration Minister Christine Melnick said, “The increased number of Filipinos coming to Manitoba is a source of pride for all in the province.”

2012 - In the Neepawa Press “A Canadian Christmas experience” the Resolis family say there are a lot of differences between the holiday season in the Philippines and Canada.

2012, Canadians are into gluten free everything, hemp seed is the new super seed, kale is the new super vegetable, sushi/wasabi is popular on the menu, coconut oil and water is in high demand and cake pops and red velvet cake are the newest dessert fix.

February 4, 2013, The Royal Canadian Mint discontinues the penny.

2014, the Philippines became the principal source of immigrants to Canada, which welcomed more than 40,000 permanent residents from that country. In Neepawa the first New Year’s baby Gabriel Caleb David is born to Michael and Teresita David who recently emigrated from the Philippines. 7 year old Gian Luis is the proud big brother. Welcome a new Canadian!

April 30, 2014 - After 50 years in the family business Larry Evans of the Evans Bowling Alley is set to retire. Larry says he will miss the people.

November 4, 2015 Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party is sworn in as Prime Minister as he wins a majority government.

The Filipino community has become well integrated into our community. When family and friends come together food is a big part of any gathering so today’s recipes will be from our Filipino friends. The banana sauce used in the spaghetti recipe is available at Shop Easy, ask the girls as there are 2 kinds, one is very hot and the one you want is plain. Researching recipes I found some recipes that used evaporated milk and some did not. I didn’t in mine and it was grandson approved.

Filipino Sweet Spaghetti

2 Tbsp. oil

1 medium onion minced

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground beef

1 large can spaghetti sauce (680 mL)

1 large can tomato sauce (796 mL)

1 -550 mL jar of banana sauce

1 cup water

2 cups sliced hotdogs

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup sugar

grated cheese for topping (they use a processed cheese similar to Velveeta)

7 ounces evaporated milk (optional)

2 lbs. spaghetti pasta

Place the garlic, onion, and oil in a large saucepan or skillet. Sauté for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add the ground pork and beef and brown the meat until it’s completely cooked. Stir in the spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, banana sauce and water and stir and let come to a boil. Turn heat down and simmer for half an hour. Add the sliced hotdogs, salt and pepper and sugar and cook for 10 minutes. Cook the noodles according to package directions. Set aside. Add the milk to the meat sauce if desired. Put pasta in individual plates, pour meat sauce over and top with some cheese.

These are gluten free as only cornstarch is used to make them light and crunchy.

Butter cookies-Puto Seco

1 cup softened butter

1 cup white sugar

3 eggs

3 3/4 cup cornstarch

1 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. baking powder

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the cornstarch, cream of tartar and baking powder until well blended. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls and place them 1 inch apart onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.