KidZone provides a place for kids to play and grow

Details Published on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Miranda Leybourne

Submitted

Kids who are looking for something fun to do in Neepawa on Friday evenings need look no further than Calvary Chapel’s dynamic KidZone program, which runs every Friday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hazel M. Kellington (HMK) School gymnasium.

Sandra Unger, who volunteers with the program, says that in the fall of 2016, the program, which started for children in Kindergarten to Grade 4, was extended to include children in Grade 5 as well.

The free, faith-based program is open to children of all faith beliefs and backgrounds, and mixes fun activities with Christian values and Biblical teaching.

“I feel it is important,” Unger says, “because it is a free program that any child can attend. Not everyone can afford large registration fees.”

She goes on to say that it’s a great place for kids to do activities, relax and unwind and have fun with their peers.

“We play games or have free time in the gym where we, as staff, like to interact with the children, play a little dodgeball or badminton or just watch as the children show us how they can hula hoop or shoot a basket,” Unger explains. “Then, we move to a different area for a teaching time based on Bible characters and stories to teach about God’s love for us.”

The children are also provided with a snack and a short video that reinforces the focus of the teaching for each night. There are two age groups that participate, due to the many number of children who attend.

Paul Dunham is one of the people who started the KidZone program 20 years ago. He says he is happy to see it still running for the children of Neepawa.

“I feel that it is important, because it shows the kids that [they] can have fun learning about God’s word, and learning positive teaching that can benefit the children in life as they grow older.”

The KidZone program is open to donations from the public to help it run, such as donations of box drinks or nut-free treats. Unger says Calvary Chapel really wants to thank the Beautiful Plains School Division for its help with the KidZone program.