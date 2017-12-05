Neepawa Library update

Details Published on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Submitted Photo

In 2016, over 50 items including mittens, hats, scarves and gloves were donated to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Day by library patrons.

Submitted

Neepawa Public Library

Aaah, December is here! Sparkly decorations, house lights and snow on the ground turn our attention to the season of celebrating the people who give us joy. Whether it’s a gift of companionship, food, a warm hand crafted item, or simply the beginning of a new tradition, there’s still lots of time to make plans for this year.

If you are looking for inspiration, Neepawa Library has craft and recipe books, as well as magazines with seasonal issues on our shelves. Whether traditional or contemporary, we have something for everyone.

Or how about giving yourself the gift of relaxation and escape with a good book? Some of our new books include Camino Island by John Grisham, The Midnight Line by Lee Child and the very popular new Bill Redekop book, Lake Aggasiz: The Rise and Demise of the World’s Greatest Lake. Oh, and don’t forget we have new children’s books as well, including Triangle by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen and Thank you, Mr Panda by Steve Antony – books about fun, friendship and thankfulness.

Neepawa Library is also continuing to take part in Neepawa’s holiday celebrations with our Christmas Cheer Tree to collect new mitts, gloves, hats and scarves for donation to the Neepawa Salvation Army Christmas Hampers. Wrapping is not required, just drop items off at the library or come in and hang them on the tree yourself. Last year’s response resulted in a tree loaded with many warm items that were gratefully received by those who appreciated your generosity.