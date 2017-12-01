The “Art and Soul” of Neepawa

Details Published on Friday, December 1, 2017

Photos by Eoin Devereux

Left to right: Chris Inkster, Gwen Baryla, Rrain Prior, Shannon Desjardins and Ginny Collins. (Missing from picture: Brad Mummery and Michele Walmsley).

Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

There is a new addition to the local art scene, as the Art and Soul Artisans Loft has opened in Neepawa. The shop and gallery space had its debut on Thursday, Nov. 23, and is located at 423 Mountain Avenue, in the back room of the former Neepawa Press building.

The space is the creative brainchild of a group of regional artists working in a variety of mediums. The consortium is made up of Gwen Baryla, Ginny Collins, Shannon Desjardins, Chris Inkster, Brad Mummery, Rrain Prior and Michele Walmsley. During the grand opening, Baryla noted that they are very pleased with the location and proud of the work they’ve done to make it a comfortable space for artists.

The recently revamped back room of the former Neepawa Press building.

“It’s taken probably over a month of work to get the space ready and to the point we’re at right now. It’s been a lot of work and it has been a bit stressful at times. But to be where we are at this point in time and to be open is something we’re very happy about,” stated Baryla “Now you can come here and you can do your craft and you can display it at the same time. And it shows the community that there are a lot of artisans out there.”

Chris Inkster echoed those positive sentiments about the space and added that they’re hopeful Art and Soul will soon establish itself as a cornerstone of Neepawa’s downtown.

“The space really suited our needs. It has a rustic feel to it, it’s centrally located and, of course, is a historic building to our community. Being in the heart of town, I’m sure will bring some people in.”

Moving ahead, plans are being developed for art classes to take place at the location. The exact variety of classes and dates will be announced in the near future. The December schedule for Art and Soul will see it open from Tuesday, to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, or whenever the sandwich board is out on the sidewalk, in front of the building.

Several pieces of art on display in the entrance way of Art and Soul.