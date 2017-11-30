Multiple vehicular thefts hit region

Banner Staff

Neepawa Banner & Press

A wave of recent vehicle thefts have Westman RCMP on high alert. Some time over the weekend, it’s believed that several properties in the Neepawa, Brookdale and Wellwood area received an unwanted overnight visitor or visitors.

RCMP are not confirming the exact number of vehicles that may have been involved, though unconfirmed estimates are ranging between eight to 12 vehicles being taken or attempted to be stolen. People are being advised to lock up their vehicles and remove all valuable items from the interior of their cars, trucks or SUV’s.