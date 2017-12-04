Logo-Neepawa Banner and PressRiversBanner  
Small donations add up to big support for cancer care

Published on Monday, December 4, 2017
Photo by Jessica Morton
(Left to right) On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Brenda Harbour of Your Dollar Store with More gave a cheque for $310 to the Cancer Care Manitoba team manager Jocelyn Scheper. That amount was raised through a draw held at the store between Sept. 25 - Oct. 25, where customers could buy a $2 ticket for a chance to win a cancer survivor purple toy tractor. The winner of the draw was Andrea Ferguson. The proceeds will go toward the ongoing betterment of the program.

