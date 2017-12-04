Small donations add up to big support for cancer care
- Published on Monday, December 4, 2017
Photo by Jessica Morton
(Left to right) On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Brenda Harbour of Your Dollar Store with More gave a cheque for $310 to the Cancer Care Manitoba team manager Jocelyn Scheper. That amount was raised through a draw held at the store between Sept. 25 - Oct. 25, where customers could buy a $2 ticket for a chance to win a cancer survivor purple toy tractor. The winner of the draw was Andrea Ferguson. The proceeds will go toward the ongoing betterment of the program.