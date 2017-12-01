New paramedics hired for Gladstone

New paramedics are coming to Gladstone. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the province announced that 11 new full-time paramedics and two part-time paramedics are now working in Southern Health-Santé Sud.The new positions include three full-time and two part-time paramedics in Gladstone, as well as four full-time paramedics in both Carman and Morris.

In a media release, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen noted that Manitobans deserve to have predictable, reliable ambulance services across the province.

“These investments mean more full-time paramedics will be working in rural Manitoba, ensuring care is available when and where it is needed most,” said Goertzen.

Jane Curtis, chief executive officer for Southern Health-Santé Sud, said that they’re pleased the region has been able to hire these staff to support stronger emergency medical services.

“Paramedics are able to provide a high level of care and a broad range of skills to patients including ensuring people are able to breathe, providing life-saving medication and caring for wounds. That care continues as a patient is transported to the nearest facility able to provide the required level of care,” said Curtis.

Previous changes announced by the province in June 2017 include implementation of recommendations from the 2013 Manitoba EMS System Review, including relocating or restructuring of a number of station locations across Manitoba.

Other changes include increasing the number of full-time paramedics in rural Manitoba, increasing training for paramedics, additional ambulances and more resources for inter-facility transports.

The minister noted these recommendations were validated by an expert task force made up of government and regional officials, as well as paramedics. This included reviewing data from Manitoba Transportation Communications Centre on call volumes and dispatch to identify opportunities to strengthen the system.

“The changes will allow us to better locate the services and match resources with actual call volumes to achieve response time standards,” said Goertzen.