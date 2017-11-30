Gladstone Chamber may cease operation

The maintenance of the Happy Rock roadside attraction has been one of the responsibilities of the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce for years.

The future of the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce is in doubt. The organization held a meeting in mid-November, looking for new executive board members. The reason new representatives are needed is because several previous board members are no longer operating businesses in the community, and therefore stepping down from their positions.

At the meeting, not enough new people came forward to fill those important vacancies, putting the future of the Chamber in jeopardy.

Chamber president Nick Beavington said since that meeting, the organization has done what it can to recruit local interest. That effort has included sending out letters and displaying posters across the community, but the response has not yet yielded the necessary results. Beavington added that they’ll have until Dec. 31 to find people interested in getting involved, or the Chamber will be forced to disband.

“For the time being, we are moving ahead with our existing projects, such as the fall supper, where the proceeds will be going to the arena committee. Our other events, planned for the Christmas season will also go ahead,” stressed Beavington. “ But once the year ends, if we don’t have the necessary interest, we will have to dissolve the Chamber.”

Beavington indicated that if the Chamber does cease operation, its remaining funds would be allocated to the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone. That balance would be for the ongoing maintenance of the Happy Rock roadside attraction. Beavington does remain hopeful, however, that there is still time for people to step forward to keep the Chamber going. Those interested in helping maintain the Chamber are asked to contact 385-2284.