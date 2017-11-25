RCMP investigate death in Neepawa

Details Published on Saturday, November 25, 2017

Photo by Micah Waddell

Neepawa Banner & Press

Neepawa RCMP are receiving assistance from the Serious Crimes Units from Brandon, Winnipeg and Dauphin as they investigate a suspicious death in Neepawa.

Spruce Plains Sgt. Mark Morehouse has informed the Neepawa Banner and Press that the death is under investigation. No name has yet been released.

As of Saturday morning, there was a heavy out of town police presence around a residence on Hwy 5 north near the north boundary of Neepawa. The Neepawa Banner and Press will release more information as soon as it becomes available.