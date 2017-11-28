Looking Back - 1947: Grand opening of H. E. Mackie’s garage

Details Published on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Photo from Cecil Pittman Archives

Stoney Creek School parade on the lot of present day Safeway store in Neepawa.

Cecil Pittman

Neepawa Banner & Press

80 years ago

Friday, November 26, 1937

The Red Cross has made an appeal to the Neepawa board of trade for assistance in raising funds for work among the Chinese stricken in the war with Japan. A meeting is to be called shortly to decide upon organization of a drive in the town and surrounding district. So far there have been over 800,000 casualties in China and it is expected there will be a million within two months if the war continues.

70 years ago

Thursday, November 27, 1947

Over 500 people of the town and district attended the official opening of H. E. Mackie’s new garage and repair shop on the corner of Mill and First Street last Friday afternoon. Introduced by Bill Bubbs, of the Imperial Oil Co Ltd. Winnipeg who acted as master of ceremonies, his worship Mayor Pollock addressed the gathering, congratulating Mr. Mackie on behalf of the town and district for the fine addition he had made to the business of the town. He then cut the ribbon and declared the building open for business. Following an expression of thanks to the large number present by Mr. Mackie they were invited inside to view the modern up to date equipment and a series of motion pictures.

60 years ago

Tuesday, November 26, 1957

Neepawa Fire Department answered a call Saturday night to Bruce Clark’s garage located on the north side of highway 4 on the towns west side. The call was sent in about 9:15* and firemen soon had the fire under control using water from a pumper truck. The fire breaking out from the chimney damaged the roof to the extent of $200.

*There was no specification on the time as to whether is was am or pm.

50 years ago

Tuesday, November 21, 1967

If anyone doubts the statement that the ice at Park Lake is not completely ready for winter skating activities, Bob Guinn can testify to the truth of that statement. While playing hockey Sunday, Bob broke through the ice and was in water over his head. He was assisted out of the water by Cece Bolton. Parents are warned that warm weather during the past week has weakened the ice in places on both Park Lake and Lake Irwin and there could be danger involved in skating at this time.

40 years ago

Thursday, November 24, 1977

Neepawa missed the worst of the storm which swept the southeastern part of the province. We did get 50.8 mm of snowfall on Sunday, and drifting snow and cold winds made driving conditions hazardous in the area. A stiff northerly wind made visibility close to zero in areas without shelter. However, the RCMP report there were no problems in the immediate area.

30 years ago

Wednesday, November 18, 1987

As of Dec. 1, any smoker entering Hazel M. Kellington school will be required to butt out. Principal John Nelson and the staff has designated the school smoke-free in compliance with a newly adopted Beautiful Plains School Division policy, which will eventually see to all buildings within the division declared smoke-free.

20 years ago

Monday, November 24, 1997

Police are investigating a break in to the Sears outlet in Neepawa last Thursday. Thieves gained access to the Hamilton Street building by smashing a back window in the Touchwood side of the building. They then entered Sears, stealing a stereo and VCR, valued at $1,000. Both were still packaged. The theft was discovered around 7:30 am when a Sears driver making a delivery to Neepawa found the shipping door unlocked. Police said thieves used that door to exit the building. The driver then contacted Norma Terrick, who manages the Neepawa Sears store. Police were on the scene shortly after 8 am.

10 years ago

Monday, November 19, 2007

A Neepawa man raising money for an area child battling cancer wants to make it clear no organization will benefit from the fundraiser. Ed Cudney said the Canadian Cancer Society is only acting as an intermediary to help him find a deserving child. “The funds won’t go to the Cancer Society,” Cudney said. “I want 100 per cent of this money to go to this child.” Cudney who survived both lung and bladder cancer, is selling wooden reindeer he makes for the fundraiser.