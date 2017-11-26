Farm Credit Canada supports Handi-Van

Details Published on Sunday, November 26, 2017

Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has contributed some financial support to Neepawa’s Handi-Van service. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, FCC relationship management associate Theresa Francis presented Handi-Van chair John Pottinger, with a cheque for $1,500. Each year, FCC supports notable community causes and capital projects in Neepawa, Minnedosa, McCreary, Brookdale, Carberry and other communities.

Pottinger thanked FCC for the contribution, adding that the money will go towards their effort to purchase a new vehicle.

“We are looking at purchasing a new van, to replace the old one. This support from [Farm Credit Canada] will really assist us in reaching that goal.” stated Pottinger. “We’re just starting the process of fundraising, so it will take some time to reach our goal. If anyone is interested in donating toward the cause, they can contact the Handi-Van number at 476-2828.”

As well, the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxillary #23, Neepawa recently hosted a fundraising dinner for the Handi-Van service. That event, held on Friday, Nov. 17, was able to raise $2,075, through the supper. Those proceeds may go towards the purchase of the new vehicle, or towards the operating fund. A decision on that will be made by the Handi-Van committee in the near future.