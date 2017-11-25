Out of Helen's kitchen - Early 2000's

Photo courtesy of the Beautiful Plains Museum Archives

The old Neepawa Post Office (1909-1971) was located in the present Team Electronics building. In the early days Riding Mountain National Park headquarters was in the same building.

Helen Drysdale

Neepawa Banner & Press

May 16, 2006 – Canada Census day.

2007 - Canada 2006 Census data is released; the population of Canada in 2006 was 31,612,897.

February 2008 - Hytek took over Spring Hill Hog Farms and by May hopes to have 20 of the first expected foreign workers.

October - Construction continues at the new personal Care Home. The open concept, one floor building has five pods, housing 20 residents each, and a centralized reception is set to be open March 2009.

April 2009 – Neepawa Press headlines state-“Neepawa Hospital was a jewel once. Now it has a leaky roof, heat and cooling problems and doesn’t meet current standards.” Canadian television sitcom, Corner Gas, produces its last show in 2009.

The flood of 2009 has become Manitoba’s third worst in 100 years, bring the military to Manitoba to help. Flooding in the Red River watershed was worse due to unusual ice conditions which caused blocks in the drainage system and raised river levels beyond what would have occurred under normal conditions.

Feb. 12, 2010 – The Winter Olympic Games begin in Vancouver. Canada wins 14 gold medals – an all-time high for a host country in a Winter Olympics.

March 25 – Stephen Harper’s government is defeated on a non-confidence vote by the opposition. In May 02, the 41 federal election Stephen Harper wins a majority government.

In 2008 Beautiful Plains museum compiled a cookbook celebrating 125 years of community. It was honoring the people who came braving the unknown, seeking a better life. The introduction says,

“We all have fond memories of Grandma’s saskatoon pie or raspberry jam on fresh bread. How far we have come from the wood stoves our grandma cooked on. The wood hauling, damper and draft setting so the oven would be the right temperature and the ashes to carry out. In the midst of all this, there was Daisy to milk, eggs to gather, gardens to preserve, clothes to wash and children to raise.” Perhaps you will recognize the names on the recipes. Enjoy.

Oatmeal muffins

Submitted by Janet McGillvray. This was a recipe from her grandmother Jessie McCracken

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup butter milk

1 cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

salt

1 cup oatmeal

Bake day Delicious

This was always a great treat for us. Submitted by Donna Birnie (Denoon)

When mom (Audrey Denoon) baked bread or buns, she would often save some dough to make a small casserole. She would make the buns very small and layer them in the casserole and pour the following over the raw dough. Bake at 375°

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup of cream, real cream she got from a neighbor a mile away who milked cows

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking powder

Oven stew

This was Irene McDonald’s recipe for United Church or Legion functions. Submitted by Kris Servante

8 lbs. stewing meat

5 lbs. potatoes

2 1/2 lb. carrots

1/2 lb. onions

60 oz. can tomato juice

1/2 box Minute Tapioca

1/2 bunch celery

1 lb. parsnips or turnips

salt and pepper

Prepare vegetables for stew. Not necessary to brown meat but you can if you wish. Put all in a large roaster and cook in oven at 350° for 3-4 hours. Add water if it gets dry.