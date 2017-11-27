Neepawa Kin Club update

Details Published on Monday, November 27, 2017

Submitted

Neepawa Banner & Press

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, members of the Neepawa Kin Club had the pleasure of sitting down and speaking with Bev MacDonald from the Benevolent Fund of Neepawa. During that discussion, Kin Club members learned that the Benevolent Fund provides emergency help for individuals of all cultures and walks of life.

From the weary traveller in need of gas money to needing a prescription filled during tough times, the Benevolent Fund can be sought out through each of Neepawa`s local churches. With little way to generate money, the Benevolent Fund mainly relies on donations from service organizations, businesses and individuals. The spring and summer months are particularly taxing on the fund. Neepawa Kin Club was pleased to make a donation of $500 to this much needed service.The Neepawa Kin Club is proud to “support the community’s greatest needs”. From the Benevolent Fund to the Boy Scouts to the new Hazel M. Kellington School playground, the Kin Club is there to offer sponsorship and support.

The next community outreach will take place at the Neepawa Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 25. Please watch for Club members beside the Kin Club/Arts Forward float collecting new, unwrapped toys along the parade route to be added to the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers.

If you have any questions or an interest in learning more about the Kin Club, the organization meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at Kinsmen Kourts (299 Davidson Street).