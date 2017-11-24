Local ballerina shines on big stage

Details Published on Friday, November 24, 2017

Submitted Photo

Rapunzel Ford of Neepawa performed in the travelling production of the Moscow’s Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker in Brandon on Monday, Nov. 20. Ford performed as the sleigh child (pictured).

Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

Auditioning for a major stage production such as the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker would be a nerve-racking endeavour for even the most experienced performers. But for five-year-old Rapunzel Ford of Neepawa, it was just another chance to dance.

That confidence could be the reason, the youngster was selected to perform with the travelling production during their performance at the Westman Centennial Auditorium (WMCA) in Brandon on Monday, Nov. 20.

Rapunzel, who is in her second year of ballet with the Brandon School of Dance, successfully auditioned for a role in the 25th anniversary tour, back in September. While the tour does feature world-class performers from across Russia in the lead roles, it also provides some opportunities for local dancers.

Rapunzel’s mother, Corrie Ford noted that her daughter was chosen to play the sleigh child role. Ford said that after she learned that she’d been selected to perform with the Moscow ballet, Rapunzel spent the next few months working very hard to prepare.

“She has practiced for two months with their teacher in Brandon every Sunday, in addition to her regular classes with Brandon School of Dance, which are every Saturday,” noted Ford. “On the day of the show, [Rapunzel] got to spend the day rehearsing with the Russians. At age five, she was the youngest dancer in the production, but had zero nerves the day of this performance. She seems so comfortable on the big stage.”