Observation - November 23, 2017

Details Published on Sunday, November 26, 2017

Addy Oberlin

Neepawa Banner & Press

The other day I was listening to a DVD with marching band music.

It brought back memories from when I was a young girl and we had a marching band in our town. If you became a member of that club you could walk behind the band and even wore a uniform. I begged and pleaded with my dad if I could walk behind that band but for some reason I was not allowed to. All I could do was watch through the window as the band walked past our house. Even my best friend was walking behind the band.

When the band on the DVD started to play the Sousa march “Power and Glory” I recognized the hymn “Onward Christian Soldiers.” Sabine Baring-Gould writes that we are Christian soldiers who are marching as if to war, but that Christ will lead the way to victory.

The Bible tells us in Timothy 2:3 “Thou therefor endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”

We need to be strong in the Lord this week and keep marching on until the end.