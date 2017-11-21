Looking Back - 2007: Locals save drowning teens

Photo from Cecil Pittman archives

Over the decades, the Rotary Park (Park Lake) dam has washed out a few times during spring flooding. This photo is from a long time ago as the Beautiful Plains Ag Society grandstand is seen in the distance and it has been gone for many years.

Cecil Pittman

Neepawa Banner & Press

80 years ago

Tuesday, November 16, 1937

Fifteen rural telephone lines were put out of order and many severely damaged during the sleet storm over the weekend. The lines affected mostly were those north and northeast of Neepawa and some west of Eden. Crews were hindered in their repair work by roads blocked with snow. As new poles had been set up in most of the area covered by the storm, the greater part of the damage was broken wires. In some instances the ice had formed an inch thick on them. The storm also blocked roads between here and Portage la Prairie. A snow plow, however, was expected to come through from the east Monday or today.

70 years ago

Thursday, November 20, 1947

The epidemic of mumps in Neepawa is showing no signs of abating. Mumps is an acute infectious disease caused by a small virus which affects the salivary glands. It is the consensus of many medical authorities that young children should be exposed to mumps so when they have passed the age of adolescence they do not run the danger of the complications which might affect an adult who is infected with the mumps.

60 years ago

Friday, November 22, 1957

The students of Neepawa Collegiate will be launching their own salesmanship campaign on Nov. 29 for the purpose of obtaining new and renewed magazine subscriptions. The project is sponsored by the student council under the supervision of the council president. This campaign gives the school students the opportunity to raise funds for many extracurricular activities.

50 years ago

Tuesday, November 14, 1967

The fact that interest is running high in the changeover to dial telephones in the Neepawa district was aptly illustrated Monday evening when about 500 residents attended “Telephone Night” at the Hazel M. Kellington auditorium. “Telephone Night” was a special two hour program presented by the Manitoba Telephone System to acquaint customers with the new dial service. The big changeover to dials takes place at 9:00 am, Thursday, when a special ceremony will mark the occasion as dignitaries place the first calls after the switch to automatic equipment.

40 years ago

Thursday, November 17, 1977

This years Santa Claus Parade appears to be coming along fairly well, according to parade chairman Carl Brenner. Although Mr. Brenner has already received some confirmations from business people and organizations regarding their willingness to build floats for this years parades, the Chamber of Commerce is still awaiting the return of the forms from many of the businessmen before they will be able to accurately estimate the number of floats in the parade.

30 years ago

Wednesday, November 11, 1987

Participating in the Olympic Games, the worlds most prestigious athletic event for amateurs, would be a thrill. Seven year old Tom Black of Neepawa will have that thrilling experience, when, as a member of the Child Amputee (CHAMP) ski team, he will attend the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. “It’ll be lots of fun,” said Tom, the youngest member of the ski team. Tom is excited to know he will be involved in the opening ceremonies.

20 years ago

Monday, November 17, 1997

Over 1,500 Canadian churches, including Neepawa’s First Baptist Church, are taking part in the Operation Christmas Child program. Under the program, volunteers fill shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene products, clothing and simple toys for needy children worldwide. Since it’s inception in Canada six years ago, Christmas boxes have been sent to children in 36 countries.

10 years ago

Monday, November 12, 2007

A Neepawa man is being recognized for his heroic efforts in saving two people from drowning with the Lieutenant Governor’s Life Saving Rescue Award - Mike Girardin and his brother Dorian of Winnipeg - who is also receiving an award - were at their Sidney-area family home on June 10, 2006 when Mike heard cries coming from the nearby Jackson Lake. “I heard someone crying ‘help’ so I rushed into the house and told my brother to come out,” Girardin said. They found two teens struggling to stay afloat after their boat sprang a leak. “I can’t remember exactly what time it was, but it was already dark, and all of a sudden the moon came out and we could see them,” Girardin said. Mike Girardin said he and his brother never hesitated before embarking on their rescue mission.