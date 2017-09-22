Country Meadows Strawberry Social

Details Published on Friday, September 22, 2017

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

Country Meadows held their annual Strawberry Social Tuesday, Aug.8. Over 55 residents, along with their families and friends ,enjoyed an afternoon of great music and delicious treats. The Happy Rock Band entertained for the social. A big thank you to the Neepawa Health Auxiliary Ladies, who volunteered their afternoon serving cake, strawberries and ice-cream. Thank you to Jean Blatt for the generous donation of the berries.

At the social, there was a bake sale table as well as a prize table. Thank you to all for the generous donations of prizes and baking to make the event a success. We, at Country Meadows, are so fortunate for our volunteers, family members and friends who support our activities, which we could not put on without you.

The afternoon ended with our big finale, the draw of our raffle books we have been selling for the last two months. The proceeds from this raffle are to be used towards our residents’ Handivan social outing costs. The grand prize was a patio swing donated by Neepawa Home Hardware. The lucky winner was Kim Szucki. Second prize, a stainless steel barbeque was won by Riley Boersma. Third prize, a campfire pit was won by Thiaya Frohwerk. Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to everyone for supporting our fundraising efforts at Country Meadows.