Take a walk down the Langford Trails

Details Published on Friday, September 22, 2017

The Langford Trails are great for any season, but in the fall they are glorious. Located 10 km east of Neepawa on Highway 16 and 5 km south on Road 81W, they are easily accessed. The sign in book at the trailhead makes for interesting reading, as hikers from all over North America have found their way to the trails and enjoyed them. All trails have their own unique flavour and are easily walked on their own or combined to create longer hikes. Benches are placed along most trails. Come and experience the beauty of nature at your pace; walking, running, sitting on a bench reading a book, or just soaking up the tranquillity.