New play structure at HMK

Details Published on Friday, September 22, 2017

Photo by Kate Jackman-Atkinson

On Sept. 15, following their annual Terry Fox Run, Hazel M. Kellington school held the official opening of their new playground. Donations from local clubs, service groups and businesses made the playground a possibility and these donors were on hand to help cut the ribbon in front of a large and supportive crowd. Cutting the ribbon included representatives from the HMK parent council, RBC, Neepawa Kin Club, Neepawa Rotary Club, Beautiful Plains Community Foundation, Neepawa Elks, PAC Neepawa, Prairie Forest Products, Rob Smith and Sons and the Neepawa Legion Ladies. These were just some of the numerous donors who helped raise close to $107,000 for the project.