HMK students take a walk for Terry

Details Published on Friday, September 22, 2017

Photo by Micah Waddell

On Friday, Sept. 15, students, teachers and staff from Hazel M. Kellington (HMK)School walked across Neepawa for the 2017 edition of the Terry Fox Run. Adminstration with HMK wish to thank all the local businesses and parents that donated time and materials for the walk and concurrent barbecue.